Falkland Islands votes overwhelmingly...

Falkland Islands votes overwhelmingly in favour of same-sex marriage

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Gay Times

The Falkland Islands have passed legislation to legalise same-sex marriage with an overwhelming 7-to-1 vote in their Legislative Assembly. The same piece of legislation legalised civil partnerships for all couples, which now puts marriage and civil partnerships on equal footing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gay Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr 3 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar 22 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,751 • Total comments across all topics: 280,265,126

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC