Falkland Islands votes overwhelmingly in favour of same-sex marriage
The Falkland Islands have passed legislation to legalise same-sex marriage with an overwhelming 7-to-1 vote in their Legislative Assembly. The same piece of legislation legalised civil partnerships for all couples, which now puts marriage and civil partnerships on equal footing.
