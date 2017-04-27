Explosive armed robbery is Paraguay's...

Explosive armed robbery is Paraguay's biggest heist

Read more: The Washington Post

The partly demolished building of the armored car company Prosegur is seen after assailants blew it up, in Ciudad del Este, Paraguay, Monday, April 24, 2017. A gang of over 50 armed bandits stole several million dollars from a vault in the company, in what local officials are dubbing the "robbery of the century".

Chicago, IL

