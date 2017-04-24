Embattled Maduro says yes to Venezuel...

Embattled Maduro says yes to Venezuela polls, just not for president

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Japan Times

Venezuelan opposition activists march in a quiet show of condemnation of the government of President NIcolas Maduro, in Caracas Saturday. Venezuelans gathered for 'silent marches' against Maduro, a test of his government's tolerance for peaceful protests after three weeks of violent unrest that has left 20 people dead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Apr 15 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr 3 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,791 • Total comments across all topics: 280,514,004

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC