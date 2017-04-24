Dueling Rallies Rack Caracas After Death Toll Inches Toward 30 In Venezuela

It has been just under a month since dissatisfaction with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro erupted into massive protests - but if Wednesday's street skirmishes in Caracas are any indication, the unrest is unlikely to end soon. Nearly 30 people have been killed in the demonstration since the end of March, when the pro-Maduro Supreme Court tried to nullify an opposition-dominated legislature - but then quickly backpedaled.

