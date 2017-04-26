Dramatic multi-million-dollar heist l...

Dramatic multi-million-dollar heist leaves four dead, suspects arrested

Read more: ABC News

Brazilian federal police have arrested at least eight people suspected of killing a police officer and blowing up a building while robbing a security company of millions of dollars in a volatile border town in Paraguay. Three suspects were killed in a shoot-out after the movie-like heist in the contraband hub of Ciudad del Este on Monday.

Chicago, IL

