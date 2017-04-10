Death toll from Colombia landslide cl...

Death toll from Colombia landslide climbs to 306

The coordinator of the reception and assembly of aid for the people affected by the landslide in Mocoa, Maria Rafaela Camargo, works at one of the Red Cross headquarters in Bogota, capital of Colombia, on April 8, 2017. At least 306 people died and 362 more injured by the landslide that hit the Colombian town of Mocoa.

