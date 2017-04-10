Death toll from Colombia landslide climbs to 306
The coordinator of the reception and assembly of aid for the people affected by the landslide in Mocoa, Maria Rafaela Camargo, works at one of the Red Cross headquarters in Bogota, capital of Colombia, on April 8, 2017. At least 306 people died and 362 more injured by the landslide that hit the Colombian town of Mocoa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele...
|Apr 3
|andet1987
|8
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar 22
|Leb
|266
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar 22
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC