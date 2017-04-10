Corruption sent price tag of Brazil's World Cup stadiums soaring: Reports

Rio de Janeiro, April 15 - Half of the 12 stadiums built or renovated with taxpayers' money to host the 2014 football World Cup in Brazil saw funds being pocketed by government officials and construction company executives, local media reported. In the case of at least four of those stadiums, there is testimony from some involved in the scheme that reveals construction firms and officials conspired to inflate the price of the project in order to split the profits, news network Globo said on its website on Friday.

