Colombia's peace process opponents visit Trump in Mar-a-Lago: reports
US President Donald Trump received former Colombian Presidents Alvaro Uribe and Andres Pastrana, the two vociferous opponents of an ongoing peace process in their country, on Friday, local media reported.According to several media, Trump received the prominent opposition politicians at his Mar-a-Lago holiday resort in Florida. Neither the White House or Trump confirmed the meeting.Newspaper El Tiempo reported that the hard-right Uribe said the visit was at the "invitation of others, a social event."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|23 hr
|Franky
|5
|Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele...
|Apr 3
|andet1987
|8
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar 22
|Leb
|266
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar 22
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC