Colombia's peace process opponents visit Trump in Mar-a-Lago: reports

US President Donald Trump received former Colombian Presidents Alvaro Uribe and Andres Pastrana, the two vociferous opponents of an ongoing peace process in their country, on Friday, local media reported.According to several media, Trump received the prominent opposition politicians at his Mar-a-Lago holiday resort in Florida. Neither the White House or Trump confirmed the meeting.Newspaper El Tiempo reported that the hard-right Uribe said the visit was at the "invitation of others, a social event."

Chicago, IL

