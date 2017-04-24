Colombia's Ecopetrol halts Cano Limon pipeline after attack

A bomb attack early Thursday morning has caused an oil spill and halted the flow of crude along Colombia's second largest oil pipeline, the Cano-Limon Covenas, state oil company Ecopetrol said. The attack on the 485-mile pipeline which can carry up to 210,000 barrels per day of crude, has so far not affected production at the Cano Limon field, operated by U.S.-based Occidental Petroleum Corp, or exports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.