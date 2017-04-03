Colombia starts to bury the dead as pressure to find survivors mounts
Colombia is mourning the first of its dead following floodwaters and landslides that killed at least 273 people and left thousands of others displaced. The first funeral processions and the lowering of caskets, which began Tuesday, helped to underscore the gravity of what had occurred when deadly floods swept through southern parts of the Central American country last week.
