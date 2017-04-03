Colombia starts to bury the dead as p...

Colombia starts to bury the dead as pressure to find survivors mounts

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KFOR-AM Lincoln

Colombia is mourning the first of its dead following floodwaters and landslides that killed at least 273 people and left thousands of others displaced. The first funeral processions and the lowering of caskets, which began Tuesday, helped to underscore the gravity of what had occurred when deadly floods swept through southern parts of the Central American country last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-AM Lincoln.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr 3 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar 22 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,138 • Total comments across all topics: 280,109,470

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC