Colombia mudslides leave at least 14 dead, 9 missing1 hour ago

Bogota, April 20 Mudslides triggered by torrential rains in the western Colombian city of Manizales have left 14 people dead thus far and nine others missing, according to the latest Red Cross report on Wednesday. "The situation is lamentable.

Chicago, IL

