Colombia: 154 dead after rivers overflow, toppling homes

An avalanche of water from three overflowing rivers swept through a small city in Colombia while people slept, destroying homes and killing at least 154 unsuspecting residents. Colombia's FARC rebels are taking the first steps to end their decades-long rebellion.

