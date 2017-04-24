Chinese weatherman struck by lightning while on air
Guy Phillip's defense attorneys discuss the reason the Haitian senator and former police commander pled guilty Monday in Miami federal court to a drug-related, money-laundering conspiracy charge that could send him to prison for at least nine years. Hundreds of thousands of bits of space junk are orbiting the planet, according to NASA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Apr 15
|Franky
|5
|Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele...
|Apr 3
|andet1987
|8
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar '17
|Leb
|266
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC