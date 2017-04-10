China March coal output rose 1.9 perc...

China March coal output rose 1.9 percent on year

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

China's coal output rose 1.9 percent in March from a year earlier to 300 million tonnes, posting the first increase since at least March 2015, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday. For the first quarter, coal production dipped 0.3 percent to 809.23 million tonnes, data showed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Sat Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr 3 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar 22 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,187 • Total comments across all topics: 280,360,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC