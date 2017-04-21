Chile election competitive despite co...

Chile election competitive despite conservative gains - poll

Read more: The Star Online

A leftist senator running for president in Chile's November election is tied in a head-to-head match-up with the right's frontrunner, even as his support has slipped in recent months, a poll released on Thursday showed. The survey by pollster MORI shows Alejandro Guillier, a leftist former television journalist, winning 33 percent of the vote in a potential runoff, with conservative ex-President Sebastian Pinera taking 32 percent.

Chicago, IL

