Centre-left Chilean presidential hope...

Centre-left Chilean presidential hopeful says may skip primary

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Centre-left Chilean presidential candidate Carolina Goic cast doubt on Monday on the possibility of participating in a primary round, heightening the chance of a fractured left heading into the South American nation's November election. FILE PHOTO: Senator Carolina Goic, the Christian Democratic Party's presidential candidate, is pictured inside the national Congress in Valparaiso, Chile March 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr 3 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar 22 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,176 • Total comments across all topics: 280,209,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC