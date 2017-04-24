Buses torched, roads blocked, clashes...

Buses torched, roads blocked, clashes during Brazil strike

Protesters lit buses on fire, blocked roads and clashed with police on Friday during a general strike that brought transportation to a halt in many cities across Latin America's largest nation. The strike was to protest major changes to labor law and the pension system being considered by Congress, but it was also a raw display of anger by many Brazilians fed up with corruption and worried about the future amid a deep recession and rising unemployment.

Chicago, IL

