Brazil's Temer held meeting for $40 mln bribe, Odebrecht exec says

A former senior executive of Brazilian engineering company Odebrecht SA has accused President Michel Temer of presiding over a meeting to solicit a $40 million illegal payment in 2010, according to video testimony released on Tuesday. Prosecutors have said Temer cannot be investigated for offenses committed before he assumed the presidency in 2016, but the testimony could dent his credibility as he seeks unpopular reforms to restore confidence in Brazil's economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.