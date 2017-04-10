Brazil's Odebrecht paid US$3.3 billio...

Brazil's Odebrecht paid US$3.3 billion in bribes over a decade: reports

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Odebrecht SA , the Brazilian engineering company at the center of a historic corruption scandal, paid out a total of about US$3.3 billion in bribes in the nine years through 2014, according to testimony cited by local media on Saturday. RIO DE JANEIRO: Odebrecht SA , the Brazilian engineering company at the center of a historic corruption scandal, paid out a total of about US$3.3 billion in bribes in the nine years through 2014, according to testimony cited by local media on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... 18 hr Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr 3 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar 22 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,943 • Total comments across all topics: 280,338,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC