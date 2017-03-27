Brazil's JBS accused of violating Amazon rainforest protection laws
FILE PHOTO: Cattle walk on a tract of Amazon rainforest that has been cleared by loggers and farmers near the city of Novo Progresso, Para State, Brazil, July 2, 2013. FILE PHOTO: An employee walks at the Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA after a Brazil's Federal Police operation in Brasilia, Brazil March 17, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele...
|27 min
|Parden Pard
|1
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar 22
|Leb
|266
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar 22
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC