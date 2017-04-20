Brazilian judge authorizes release of...

Brazilian judge authorizes release of ex-magnate Batista

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Former billionaire Eike Batista arrives at the Federal Police headquarters to give a testimony in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, January 31, 2017. Reuters/Ueslei Marcelino Rio de Janeiro: Fallen tycoon Eike Batista, who rose to become Brazil's wealthiest man before surrendering to face corruption charges, may be released from prison while awaiting his trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart... Apr 15 Franky 5
News Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele... Apr 3 andet1987 8
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar '17 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar '17 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb '17 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,942 • Total comments across all topics: 280,667,575

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC