Brazilian Jewish Center Gives Platform To Rising Racist Leader

When a Jewish sports and social club in Rio de Janeiro hosted Jair Bolsonaro, a rising far-right politician known for his open bigotry, he didn't disappoint. As some 200 protesters outside Hebraica chanted, "those who incite torture have forgotten the Shoah," Bolsonaro, who has indicated he intends to run for president next year, faced some 300 audience members and compared the descendants of escaped African slaves who have lived for centuries in their own settlements, to obese and lazy livestock.

