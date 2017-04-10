Brazil police make arrests in Rio hospital graft probe
Brazilian police carried out arrests and raids on Tuesday as part of an investigation into corruption at a public hospital in Rio de Janeiro, building on three years of graft probes that have shaken the political establishment. Federal police said they had three arrest warrants and 20 search warrants, and they were bringing three people in for questioning about bidding processes at the National Institute for Trauma and Orthopedics.
