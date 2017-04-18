Brazil moves to provide sewage services to one of Rio's biggest favelas

B razilian authorities have taken the first step towards providing basic sanitation to more than 80,000 people in one of Rio de Janeiro's biggest informal settlements or favelas by holding consultations with residents, a local government official said. Located 35 km west of the city centre, the working-class community of Rio das Pedras has grown quickly since the 1970s, largely driven by migration from the country's poor northeast.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.