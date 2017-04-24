Brazil faces nationwide strike threatening to paralyze country
Brazilian unions called nationwide strikes on Friday to protest President Michel Temer's efforts to reduce social security benefits and weaken labor laws, with disruption expected to road and rail transport, factories and schools. Many workers were expected to heed the strike call, due in part to anger about reforms that will force many Brazilians to work for years longer before drawing a pension, but also because the strike will extend a holiday weekend ahead of Labor Day on Monday.
