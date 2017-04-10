Brazil court opens probes into top ministers, lawmakers

Brazil's Supreme Court announced on Tuesday that it has opened corruption investigations into eight government ministers and dozens more top politicians in a sweeping decision that affects one third of embattled President Michel Temer's Cabinet and many of his top allies. In total, 108 people will be investigated following Justice Edson Fachin's ruling, which was itself the product of more than 74 probes involving plea bargain deals and testimony from former and current executives of construction giant Odebrecht.

