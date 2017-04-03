Brazil asks its diplomats help increa...

Brazil asks its diplomats help increase weapons exports

Brazil has asked its diplomats to help increase exports of weapons made in the South American country as it suffers through one of the country's worst economic crises in decades. Brazil's foreign ministry sent a letter to its embassies late last year instructing them to promote events and seminars with an eye to increasing the export of products manufactured by the defense ministry.

Chicago, IL

