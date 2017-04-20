Australian woman arrested in Colombia with 5.8kg of cocaine
An Australian woman faces 25 years in jail after she was arrested with 5.8 kilograms of cocaine at an airport in Colombia. Cassandra Sainsbury, 22, was detained on April 11 at El Dorado International Airport in Bogota just as she was about to fly back to Australia after a working holiday.
