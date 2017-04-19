At least 2 dead in Venezuelan protests
David Smolansky, mayor of the municipality of El Hatillo and an opposition leader, captured this scene Wednesday afternoon of anti-government protesters crossing the Guaire River in Caracas to escape tear gas smoke. David Smolansky, mayor of the municipality of El Hatillo and an opposition leader, captured this scene Wednesday afternoon of anti-government protesters crossing the Guaire River in Caracas to escape tear gas smoke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Shock claims Bible PROVES dinosaurs walked Eart...
|Apr 15
|Franky
|5
|Clashes, fire at Paraguay congress after re-ele...
|Apr 3
|andet1987
|8
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|Mar 22
|Leb
|266
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|Mar 22
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb '17
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC