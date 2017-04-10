ADMIRAL: Venezuela's deep dysfunction could affect 'the entire...

ADMIRAL: Venezuela's deep dysfunction...

Venezuela has so far resisted international efforts to resolve its deep dysfunction, and the US military's Southern Command says the country's turmoil could affect the whole region. Regional groups and international actors have worked in recent months to bring the government of President Nicolas Maduro and the political opposition to the table and a resolution.

