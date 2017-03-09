Yellow fever outbreak in Brazil worries U.S. officials
Top infectious disease experts are warning about a rapidly spreading outbreak of deadly yellow fever in Brazil that could hit parts of the United States. The danger would be most acute if the virus starts spreading by the same mosquito that transmits Zika.
