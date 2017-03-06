WHO expands vaccination advice as yel...

WHO expands vaccination advice as yellow fever covers southeast Brazil state

15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

The entire Brazilian state of Espirito Santo is now considered at risk for yellow fever transmission, the World Health Organization says, raising concerns the deadly virus could spread to the nation's biggest cities. An ongoing yellow fever outbreak has so far been limited to rural areas, where it is mainly spread to humans by two rural species of mosquito that likely bit infected monkeys, according to Brazilian health officials.

