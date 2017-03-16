View Press Release

GRAM FRAUD NOTICE: Rosen Law Firm Reminds GraA a y Montero S.A.A. Investors of Important Deadline in First-Filed Class Action - GRAM )--Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of GraA a y Montero S.A.A. American Depositary Shares from April 30, 2014 through February 24, 2017, both dates inclusive of the April 28, 2017 lead plaintiff deadline in the class action suit filed by the Rosen Law Firm. The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for GraA a y Montero investors under the federal securities laws.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.