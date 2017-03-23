Venezuela's Maduro asks UN to help ea...

Venezuela's Maduro asks UN to help ease medicine shortages

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said on Friday he has asked the United Nations to help the South American nation alleviate medicine shortages, which have become increasingly severe as the oil-producing nation's economic crisis accelerates. FILE PHOTO: An opposition supporter holds a placard that reads "There are no medicines", during a protest against shortage of medicines and to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela November 17, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar 22 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb 26 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb '17 Tony 629
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,685 • Total comments across all topics: 279,829,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC