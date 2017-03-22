Venezuelans line up for gasoline as OPEC nation's oil industry struggles

CARACAS/PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela , March 22 - G rumbling Venezuelans were lining up for scarce gasoline across the OPEC nation on Wednesday, due to mounting oil industry woes in the country with the world's largest crude reserves. Venezuela, which also has the world's cheapest gasoline, has wrestled with intermittent gasoline shortages in recent months, especially in the central coastal area.

