Venezuelans line up for gasoline as OPEC nation's oil industry struggles
CARACAS/PUNTO FIJO, Venezuela , March 22 - G rumbling Venezuelans were lining up for scarce gasoline across the OPEC nation on Wednesday, due to mounting oil industry woes in the country with the world's largest crude reserves. Venezuela, which also has the world's cheapest gasoline, has wrestled with intermittent gasoline shortages in recent months, especially in the central coastal area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loved and left behind (Feb '09)
|9 hr
|Leb
|266
|Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s...
|23 hr
|Sue
|4
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|They Did Phart
|19
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb '17
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb '17
|Zayan
|2
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb '17
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|Tony
|629
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC