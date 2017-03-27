UPDATE 1-Brazil police raid brokerage for allegedly laundering 'Car Wash' bribe cash

Brazil's federal police on Tuesday raided a brokerage in Rio de Janeiro which they allege helped launder money for corrupt former executives of state-run oil firm Petrobras, as part of their sprawling "Car Wash" anti-graft probe. Police said they searched the offices of the Advalor Distribuidora de Titulos e Valores brokerage firm in Rio, which they allege facilitated the movement of bribes from big construction firms to the then-Petrobras executives, often to their overseas bank accounts.

