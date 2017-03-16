Unraveling the history of Lagos Brazilian Quarter

Atlantic Triangle, an exhibition of artworks organised by the Goethe Institute, Lagos, is set to tell the historical reconstruction of the conditions of exploitation through timely configuration of cultural dynamics and interdependence of the Brazilian Quarter in Lagos. The exhibition which is part of a larger project that includes shows at Saracura Art Space in June, 2017, and the 11th Mercosul Biennial in Porto Alegre in April, 2018 will feature these artists; AbdulrazaqAwofeso , George Osodi , Karo Akpokiere , Ndidi Dike , AndrA©as Lang, Germany , Mario Pfeifer, Germany, Iris Buchholz Chocolate, Germany-Angola, Arjan Martins, Brazil, Dalton Paula, Brazil, Vivian Caccuri, Brazil and Jaime Lauriano, Brazil.

