U O O3O O O3U Uoe U O O OaO O1U... O Usu O Uoeu O U Uoe O U U O O ...

Eugene Kaspersky, Chairman and CEO of Kaspersky Lab, joined the first ever Antarctic Biennale - a creative journey that brought together artists, scientists and technology visionaries from all over the world, to explore and create a universal cultural future for Antarctica. Kaspersky Lab actively supports the project, which takes the contributors on a 12-day expedition from Argentina to the Antarctic and back.

