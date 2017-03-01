Town Talk: School raises bursary money for students with learning disabilities

BURSARY TIME: A recent gala banquet at North Vancouver's Pinnacle Hotel at the Pier reportedly raised $178,000 for the nearby Kenneth Gordon Maplewood School's bursary program. That private facility for children with learning disabilities had 100 K-to-Grade 7 students in 2010 when it leased and refurbished a former elementary school in six weeks flat.

