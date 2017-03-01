The lost ones: How Brazil's Indigenous suicide crisis compares with Canada's
Brazil's Indigenous people are taking their own lives at a rate 22 times that of their fellow citizens - and it is almost entirely adolescents who are killing themselves. As Canada grapples with its own Indigenous suicide crisis, Stephanie Nolen and photographer Aaron Vincent Elkaim take an in-depth look at what is happening to the youth of the Guarani-Kaiowa Mara Souza talks about ex-husband Onildo de Oliveira, who hung himself in a tree beside their home on the reserve at Dourados two days before this photo was taken in November; her daughter Lara Souza, 5, listens in.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Globe and Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|Ohymon
|20
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb 10
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb 7
|Zayan
|2
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb 4
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb 1
|Tony
|629
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Tuan6187
|52
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC