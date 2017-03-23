Strikes to hit French Guiana as tensi...

Strikes to hit French Guiana as tensions paralyze territory

French Guiana is facing a nationwide strike Monday over crime and economic difficulties, amid protests that have paralyzed the French territory in South America, halted flights and a rocket launch and prompted a U.S. travel warning. The French government sent an emergency mission to try to quell tensions before Monday's general strike by some 27 unions, expected to hit public services across Guiana.

