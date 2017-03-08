'Spooked' Brazillian prez moves out o...

'Spooked' Brazillian prez moves out of palace home

RIO DE JANEIRO: You may be the leader of a country and have the best possible security, but that might not guarantee your safety from paranormal apparitions. Or so it seems to be the case for Brazillian president Michel Temer , who decamped from his official residence at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia after he and his family felt "bad vibes" emanating from the luxurious building.

