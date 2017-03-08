'Spooked' Brazillian prez moves out of palace home

RIO DE JANEIRO: You may be the leader of a country and have the best possible security, but that might not guarantee your safety from paranormal apparitions. Or so it seems to be the case for Brazillian president Michel Temer , who decamped from his official residence at the Alvorada Palace in Brasilia after he and his family felt "bad vibes" emanating from the luxurious building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.