Selena Gomez joins The Weeknd on Sout...

Selena Gomez joins The Weeknd on South American tour

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

The couple that tours together! Selena Gomez and The Weeknd push through crowds at SA o Paulo airport ...after she flies into BogotA to meet him Selena Gomez and her boyfriend The Weeknd were spotted on Saturday trudging through crowds at SA o Paulo-Guarulhos International Airport. They'd alighted on the Brazilian capital ahead of The Weeknd's concert booking Sunday night at the AutA3dromo de Interlagos in town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Loved and left behind (Feb '09) Mar 22 Leb 266
News Brazil reassures foreign countries after meat s... Mar 22 Sue 4
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb 26 They Did Phart 19
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb '17 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb '17 Zayan 2
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb '17 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb '17 Tony 629
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,174 • Total comments across all topics: 279,843,402

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC