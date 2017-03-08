Rio's Ex-Governor Cabral Formally Cha...

Rio's Ex-Governor Cabral Formally Charged Again For Corruption

Former Rio de Janeiro governor, Sergio Cabral, has been formally charged of money laundering, currency evasion and passive corruption in the Lava Jato corruption scandal. This is the second time the courts have accepted charges against ex-governor in the Lava Jato scandal.

Chicago, IL

