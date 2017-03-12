Rio Nightlife Guide for Sunday, March...

Rio Nightlife Guide for Sunday, March 12, 2017

22 hrs ago Read more: The Rio Times

Sunday's Rio Nightlife Pick - Hip-hop fans are in for a treat with the return of Baile dos Panteras Negras to Lapa tonight. Featuring guest DJs from Rio-based record labels Badboy Records and Death Row Records, the event promises to play some of the best underground rap and hip-hop from Brazil and around the world.

Chicago, IL

