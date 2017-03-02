Rio Carnival crowns champion after accident-marred festivities
Rio de Janeiro's Carnival crowned a champion of its elite samba school parade on Wednesday, capping festivities marred by two accidents that injured more than 30 people. By winning the Carnival's headline event, the Portela samba school ended a 33-year losing streak, nabbing the crown for the 22nd time.
