Reuters: Occidental starts to suspend Colombia output after rebel attacks
Crude oil production at Occidental Petroleum's Cano Limon field in Colombia is being gradually suspended after an escalation of rebel attacks on its pipeline, Reuters reports. The 485-mile Cano Limon-Covenas pipeline, which transports crude from the fields to the Caribbean Sea for export, has been suspended since Feb. 15 because of a series of bomb attacks attributed to a Marxist rebel group.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seeking Alpha.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14)
|Feb 26
|Ohymon
|20
|Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati...
|Feb 10
|frivcom
|1
|Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio
|Feb 7
|Zayan
|2
|Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap...
|Feb 4
|Dee Dee Dee
|2
|Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10)
|Feb 1
|Tony
|629
|Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06)
|Feb 1
|Pharting Happily
|8
|Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14)
|Jan '17
|Tuan6187
|52
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC