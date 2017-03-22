Promised Land: Venezuela Jewish converts fight way to Israel

It's not quite Moses' 40 years in the desert, but for a group of nine struggling Venezuelan converts to Judaism their torturous journey to a better life in the promised land finally brought them to Israel on Thursday. The journey almost fell apart late last year when, after seven months of correspondence with officials in Israel, they were denied entry over concerns they weren't involved enough with Venezuela's Jewish community and were looking to take advantage of Israel's immigration policies to flee the troubled South American nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.