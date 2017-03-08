Pope signals elderly married men could become priests
Pope Francis has said he is willing to consider ordaining older married men as priests in isolated communities, but has ruled out making celibacy optional to tackle a shortage of clergy. Reformers, however, have long suggested that the Vatican could ordain "viri probati" -- Latin for men of proven character -- who tend to be older, with grown-up families if married.
