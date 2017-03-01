Pop stars Shakira and Carlos Vives su...

Pop stars Shakira and Carlos Vives sued for plagiarism

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

In this July 20, 2008 file photo, Colombian singers Shakira, right, and Carlos Vives perform during a "concert for peace" Independence Day celebrations in Leticia, Colombia. A Cuban singer and music producer has filed a plagiarism lawsuit filed Thursday March 3, 2017 against pop stars Shakira and Carlos Vives for allegedly copying excerpts of a decade-old song in the Colombian duo's award-winning music hit 'La Bicicleta.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pair accused of smuggling rare Brazilian snake (Jan '14) Feb 26 Ohymon 20
News Brazil's bribery scandal widens to most of Lati... Feb 10 frivcom 1
News Lady Gaga to headline Rock in Rio Feb 7 Zayan 2
News Crisis-weary Venezuelans now have another escap... Feb 4 Dee Dee Dee 2
News Their view: No clear gain in dispute over Falkl... (Mar '10) Feb 1 Tony 629
News Colombia's big-butt ants entice gourmets (Aug '06) Feb 1 Pharting Happily 8
News Zaha Hadid Designs a Luxury Apartment Complex i... (Dec '14) Jan '17 Tuan6187 52
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,183 • Total comments across all topics: 279,276,462

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC